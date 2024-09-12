MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 863 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

