MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

