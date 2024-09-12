MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

