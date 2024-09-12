MGO One Seven LLC Buys 6,062 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,979,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.