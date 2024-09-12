MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

