MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

