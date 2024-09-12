MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

