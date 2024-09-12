MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

