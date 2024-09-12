MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 105.0% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 228,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 35.4% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,199,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 313,436 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

