MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $311.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

