MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

