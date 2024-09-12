MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,077 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.