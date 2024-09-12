MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $471.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

