MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

