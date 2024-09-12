MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.