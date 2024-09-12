MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.