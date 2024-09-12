MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 11,753 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

