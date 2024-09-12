MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $253.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 478.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

