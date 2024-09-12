MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 7,404 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 260.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $277.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

