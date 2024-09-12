MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.