MGO One Seven LLC Sells 111 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day moving average is $270.66.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

