MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 200.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 40.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

