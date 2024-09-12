MGO One Seven LLC Sells 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,851,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $3,229,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 12,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Booking by 338.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,827.47 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,768.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,702.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

