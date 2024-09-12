MGO One Seven LLC Sells 679 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18,145.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

