MGO One Seven LLC Sells 8,048 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

