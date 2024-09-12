MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.19% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 224,416 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 413,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 156,085 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

