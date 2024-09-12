MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

