MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

