Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $163.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

