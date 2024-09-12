Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $169.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.15.

NYSE:MAA opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $165.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

