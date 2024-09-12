Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $163.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $165.95 and last traded at $163.51, with a volume of 348092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.30.
MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Articles
