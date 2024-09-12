MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
MIND Technology Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.83.
MIND Technology Company Profile
