MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

