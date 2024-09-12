Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 1.3 %
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
