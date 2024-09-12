Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 1.3 %

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 292.24 ($3.82) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.20.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

