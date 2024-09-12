Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Head to Head Contrast

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Ellington Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 3.28 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $282.97 million 3.95 $84.81 million $0.64 20.52

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Ellington Financial 103.55% 9.76% 0.75%

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Mobile Infrastructure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

