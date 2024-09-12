Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $344.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.08. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.