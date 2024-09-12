MoneyHero (MNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th. MoneyHero has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyHero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyHero Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyHero stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. MoneyHero has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

