MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,179 shares of company stock worth $8,346,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

