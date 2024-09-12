Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $895.16 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $854.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.64. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

