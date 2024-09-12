Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

