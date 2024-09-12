Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 33,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 79,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies in the first quarter worth about $948,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.