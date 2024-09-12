Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,316.5% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 232.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.76. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $490.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

