MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $78.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

