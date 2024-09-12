Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.