M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.81. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

