National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,927 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

