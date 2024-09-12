National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

