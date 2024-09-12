National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 756,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

