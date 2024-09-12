National Bank of Canada FI Buys 14,603 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 352,896 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.