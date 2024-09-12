National Bank of Canada FI Buys 431,274 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 5,735.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 431,274 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657,121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 44,584.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $770.79 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXK

About Endeavour Silver

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.