National Bank of Canada FI Buys 5,146 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 431,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

